Clement Olu-Okeowo donates building to Unilag College Of Medicine

Nigerians have been clamouring for an upgrade of the nation’s education sector, especially health institutions, for the delivery of impressive services. But it is widely believed that the government cannot handle the task alone.

Government and well meaning Nigerians, have been asked to support education development, especially health education institutions.

This was the call, unanimously made at the inauguration of a building, donated to the college of medicine, totally dedicated to physiotherapy studies, University of Lagos, by a philantropist, Clement Olu-Okeowo, a man with a strong passion for national development

The institutions authorities could not hold back their impression of the good gesture.

Clement Olu Okeowo has indelibly left his foot prints n the sands of time.

