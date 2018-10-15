Climbing accident: 9 bodies recovered from Napal mountain

The bodies of five South Korean climbers and their four Nepali guides who were killed after their base camp was ravaged by a storm, have been transported to the hospital.

The disaster has been reported to be the worst climbing accident to hit the Himalayan nation in two years.

According to Police official Bir Bahadur Budhamagar, rescuers found the bodies scattered across the base camp in Nepal and were helped by locals to retrieve them.

The team had injuries, including head wounds and broken bones, consistent with being hit by strong winds, but rescuers say it most likely caused by the powerful down blast from an avalanche, not a storm.

Hiking officials say the victims includes a four-man Korean team to the Gurja mountain. and a trekker, who joined the group.

