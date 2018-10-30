Home Business Contraband seizure: customs strike force impounds illegal imports in Zone C
Contraband seizure: customs strike force impounds illegal imports in Zone C
The Headquarters Strike force team of the Nigeria Customs service has recorded seizures of more than 530 bags of cannabis sativa and cartons of tramadol and codeine drugs around the Edo, Delta Zone.

Showcasing the seizures, the Strike force team National Coordinator, Abdullahi Kirawa, said more than two thousand bags 50kg foreign parboiled rice, trucks loaded with hundreds of jumbo bales of second hand clothings were also intercepted, as well as used tyres, vegetable oil and second hand shoes with a duty paid value of one hundred and five million Naira.

Handing over the cannabis sativa and the drugs to officials of the NDLEA and NAFDAC, Abdullahi Kirawa cautioned that the continued smuggling of rice is an economic sabotage.

