Cooperative society enhances job creation, low interest rates – Stakeholders
Image result for Cooperative societyThe Co-operative Society model enhances job creation and will not promote high interest rates presently charged by Nigerian banks if upgraded and recognised as Ministry of Co-operative. Participants expressed this view during an awareness walk in Yenagoa to mark the 70th anniversary of the International Credit Union Day.

Members of the Bayelsa State Co-operative Development and the State Co-operative Financing Agency hit the Melford Okilo Road in an awareness and sensitization walk to mark the 70th anniversary of the International
Credit Union Day.

A seminar was also held commemorate the International Credit Union Day featuring keynote speakers on the benefit of co-operative model of development.

The theme of the programme was: “Breaking Barriers Through The Co-operative Model Enhancing Inclusive Economy”.

