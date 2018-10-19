Cooperative society enhances job creation, low interest rates – Stakeholders

The Co-operative Society model enhances job creation and will not promote high interest rates presently charged by Nigerian banks if upgraded and recognised as Ministry of Co-operative. Participants expressed this view during an awareness walk in Yenagoa to mark the 70th anniversary of the International Credit Union Day.

A seminar was also held

Credit Union Day.

A seminar was also held commemorate the International Credit Union Day featuring keynote speakers on the benefit of co-operative model of development.

The theme of the programme was: “Breaking Barriers Through The Co-operative Model Enhancing Inclusive Economy”.

