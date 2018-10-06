Home News Couple, three others arrested with human skulls in Kwara
Image result for Couple, three others arrested with human skulls in KwaraFive suspected ritualists including a couple have been arrested by the police in Kwara state for allegedly being in possession of 11 human skulls and several human bones.

The suspects were arrested at Adewole area of Ilorin, the state capital, following a tip off.

Commissioner of police, Bolaji Fafowora said eight of the human heads found at the home of the suspects were already dry while the remaining three were fresh.

Investigators also found suspected human hair in possession of the suspects.

