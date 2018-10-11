Court sacks Rivers APC Executive Committee

A High Court in Port Harcourt has sacked the executive of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers state led by Ojukaye Amachree.

The judgment is the latest development in the suit filed by some members of the APC challenging the legitimacy of the Amachree-led exco.

Correspondent Uche Okoro reports that the Peter Odike led faction of the APC approached the High Court in May 2018 seeking to determine if the Ojukaye Amachree led executive was the legitimate leadership of the party in Rivers State.

The Amachree-led executive committee has been declared illegal and all actions taken by it null and void. But in a swift reaction, the APC has already an filed an appeal challenging the decision of the Rivers State High Court.

Pending the outcome of this appeal, Counsel to APC says status quo will be maintained.

He insists Ojukaye Amachree remains Chairman of the Party while the Governorship Candidature of Tonye Cole and that of other candidates remain valid.

Share this: Tweet



