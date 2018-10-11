Home News Court sacks Rivers APC Executive Committee
Court sacks Rivers APC Executive Committee
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Court sacks Rivers APC Executive Committee

0
0
now viewing

Court sacks Rivers APC Executive Committee

now playing

Oshiomhole replies INEC, says Zamfara APC will field candidates in 2019

now playing

FG proposes N24,000 as new minimum wage

now playing

Travellers stranded as Aviation unions shutdown MM2

now playing

INEC bars Zamfara APC from fielding candidates in 2019 elections

now playing

NASS legislative aides protest non-payment of salaries, allowances

Image result for Court sacks Rivers APC Executive CommitteeA High Court in Port Harcourt has sacked the executive of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers state led by Ojukaye Amachree.

The judgment is the latest development in the suit filed by some members of the APC challenging the legitimacy of the Amachree-led exco.

Correspondent Uche Okoro reports that the Peter Odike led faction of the APC approached the High Court in May 2018 seeking to determine if the Ojukaye Amachree led executive was the legitimate leadership of the party in Rivers State.

The Amachree-led executive committee has been declared illegal and all actions taken by it null and void. But in a swift reaction, the APC has already an filed an appeal challenging the decision of the Rivers State High Court.

Pending the outcome of this appeal, Counsel to APC says status quo will be maintained.

He insists Ojukaye Amachree remains Chairman of the Party while the Governorship Candidature of Tonye Cole and that of other candidates remain valid.

Related Posts

Oshiomhole replies INEC, says Zamfara APC will field candidates in 2019

TVCN 0

FG proposes N24,000 as new minimum wage

TVCN 0

Travellers stranded as Aviation unions shutdown MM2

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies