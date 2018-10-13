Home News Crisis Averted in Sokoto as PDP, APC thugs clash
Crisis Averted in Sokoto as PDP, APC thugs clash
Timely police intervention averted what would have been a major crisis in Sokoto as supporters of People’s Democratic Party PDP clashed with supporters of the All Progressives Congress APC in Sokoto on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told TVCNEWS that political thugs loyal to the APC attempted to block Governor Tambuwal’ s convoy passing through Gawun Mama area of Sokoto metropolis where the house of APC leader and former governor of the state AlIyu Magatakarda Wamakko is located.

A mammoth crowd has earlier throng Sultan Abubakar III International Airport to welcome the governor back to the state after losing the PDP presidential ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

A long motorcade convoy of the Governor’s supporters takes over the major part of the metropolis driving to the government house where the governor is expected to address a gathering of supporters.

No official statement has been made regarding the crisis, but security sources who pleaded anonymity told TVCNEWS Sokoto state Correspondents that several persons sustain different degree of injury

