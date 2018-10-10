Cross Rivers APC members protest, seek Usani’s mandate

Hundreds of APC party supporters of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani have taken to major streets of Calabar to protest alleged impunity meted on him.

According to them, the Minister won the recent gubernatorial primary ticket of the APC in Cross River State. They claimed a Court ruling had declared Usani’s faction as the recognized body of APC in Cross River State, and called on the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole to listen to their demand the ruling.

Led by the Usani Usani 4 Gov. Campaign DG, Ekpenyong Cobham, the protesters terminated the peaceful walk at the APC party Secretariat in Calabar where they registered their grievances to a representative of the state party exco.

In response, one of the state Exco members assured them of taking their complaint to the national body for immediate response.

