Danske Bank whistle blower to testify before Danish & European parliaments

Danske sometime last month reported that 200 billion euros ($235 billion) of payments moved through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

It said many of the transactions it had analyzed appeared suspicious.

The European Parliament said this month it would invite Wilkinson, a British trader in Danske Bank’s Estonia office at the time, to testify on Nov. 21 before its special committee on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance.

Danish parliamentarians had also asked him to testify.

Counsel representing the whistle blower, Wilkinson said

“Mr. Wilkinson has agreed to testify before the Danish and European Parliaments”

According to reports, Wilkinson uncovered the large scandal, which has led Danske Bank’s former chief executive Thomas Borgen to resign and almost halved Danske Bank share price since February.

Share this: Tweet



