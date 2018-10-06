David Mark meets Obasanjo, preaches unity, national interest

Former Senate President and one of the Presidential aspirants, Senator David Mark has held a close door meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential library complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The meeting is coming ahead of the People Democratic Party’s National Convention billed to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State,today.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting which lasted for hours, Mark said he came to discuss with the former President about his ambition and exchange of ideas.

He expressed optimism that other aspirants will step down for him and appeal to political gladiators in the country to always put the country first in whatever they do.

