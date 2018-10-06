Home News David Mark meets Obasanjo, preaches unity, national interest
David Mark meets Obasanjo, preaches unity, national interest
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

David Mark meets Obasanjo, preaches unity, national interest

0
0
now viewing

David Mark meets Obasanjo, preaches unity, national interest

now playing

Saraki meets Obasanjo behind closed door in Abeokuta

now playing

Presidential aspirant, Bafarawa, advocates party supremacy

now playing

Obasanjo storms PDP rally in Ogun

now playing

World Environment Day: Nigerians tasked on solid waste Mgt

now playing

Buhari bombs Obasanjo, says ex-President mismanages $16bn

Image result for Obasanjo and David MarkFormer Senate President and one of the Presidential aspirants, Senator David Mark has held a close door meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential library complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The meeting is coming ahead of the People Democratic Party’s National Convention billed to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State,today.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting which lasted for hours, Mark said he came to discuss with the former President about his ambition and exchange of ideas.

He expressed optimism that other aspirants will step down for him and appeal to political gladiators in the country to always put the country first in whatever they do.

Related Posts

Saraki meets Obasanjo behind closed door in Abeokuta

TVCN 2

Presidential aspirant, Bafarawa, advocates party supremacy

TVCN 0

Obasanjo storms PDP rally in Ogun

TVCN 2
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies