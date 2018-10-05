Death toll in attacks on Plateau community rises to 19

The death toll in attack on Ariri community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state is now 19.

Women, young children, Toddlers, and local farmers were been killed by Suspected herdsmen in the attack Four others were injured during the attack

One of the villagers, who gave his name as Lawrence Ishaku, on Thursday morning, confirmed the incident and said eight people were killed in one house and 10 others in different houses.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Matthias Terna Tyopev has confirmed the attack.

