Home Business Disaster Management: NEMA partners key players in Gombe
Disaster Management: NEMA partners key players in Gombe
Business
Nigeria
0

Disaster Management: NEMA partners key players in Gombe

0
0
now viewing

Disaster Management: NEMA partners key players in Gombe

The National Emergency Management Agency NEMA is working at strengthening the synergy between organisations involved in the prevention and management of disasters.

The agency held a workshop with other relief organisations, traditional institutions, religious bodies, and government agencies linked with disaster management.

The players agreed that increased public enlightenment is necessary to prevent man-made disasters while proper planning, adequate funding and cooperation are needed for effective management of these disasters when they occur.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies