Ebola outbreak – East African countries prepare for emergency

The on-going Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has led to intensified cross-border collaboration among East African countries on disease surveillance and emergency preparedness.

Consequently, the East African Integrated Disease Surveillance Network (EAIDSNet) has convened a three-day cross-border meeting in Entebbe, Uganda, to enhance disease surveillance, emergency preparedness and response in East Africa including DRC.

The meeting, supported by WHO, is reviewing the implementation of the cross-border disease surveillance activities and the status of emergency preparedness activities in districts bordering the DRC and the East Africa Community boundary. The meeting has provided an opportunity to create awareness among district leaders in their roles in implementing the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005).

In addition, participating countries will develop an action plan for cross-border disease surveillance and emergency preparedness and response activities with clear roles and responsibilities of the various parties involved. Participants are also expected to develop a framework for monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of action plans for cross-border disease surveillance.

