Home Business Economic Development: FG issues license for Gold refining
Economic Development: FG issues license for Gold refining
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Economic Development: FG issues license for Gold refining

0
0
now viewing

Economic Development: FG issues license for Gold refining

now playing

Job creation: Federal Govt. to carve out 5 companies from NIPOST

now playing

Lekoil takes to Nigeria High Court over additional 22.86% OPL interest

now playing

Bomb blast in Kabul kills Taliban Bomb Maker, wife and two children

now playing

Warring parties in South Sudan abducted hundreds of women and girls -UN

now playing

U.N. refugee chief encourages S.Koreans to be 'more hospitable' to asylum seekers

The Federal Government says the country would soon commence gold refining.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma says government has issued the first gold refining licence to Kian Smith Limited.

It will also begin the purchase of gold from local refiners through a Federal Gold Reserve Scheme, subject to international standards.

Udoma said the country has accelerated the National Gold Development Policy and the establishment of a Federal Gold Reserve Scheme.

Speaking at the ongoing 24th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, the Minister said, “As an outcome of the ERGP Focus Labs, we have also been able to accelerate the development of the National Gold Development Policy and the establishment of a Federal Gold Reserve Scheme in Nigeria.

“Today, I am happy to report that the first gold refining licence has been issued to a company called Kian Smith Limited, which was one of the companies that participated in the labs. Indeed, the Federal Government is finalising modalities to purchase gold from local refineries via a Federal Gold Reserve Scheme subject to international standards, such as the London Bullion Market Association.

“This accelerated development of the National Gold Development Policy by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, and the progress recorded in implementing the Federal Gold Reserve Scheme by the Central Bank of Nigeria are direct solutions to issues presented by investors at the ERGP Focus Labs.”

Related Posts

Job creation: Federal Govt. to carve out 5 companies from NIPOST

TVCN 0

Lekoil takes to Nigeria High Court over additional 22.86% OPL interest

TVCN 0

Bomb blast in Kabul kills Taliban Bomb Maker, wife and two children

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies