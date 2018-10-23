Economic Development: LEAP Africa empowers youth for transformation

As the Nigerian government continues to drive its diversification agenda, LEAP Africa has also used its social innovator programme to focus on building business leaders, social entrepreneurs who have been implementing initiatives that can help transform their communities.

This innovators platform is created for highly creative youth who are championing social enterprises and improving lives of community members across Nigeria.

The ultimate goal of this project is to inspire and equip new set of leaders by providing skills and tools for personal organizational and community transformation.

Share this: Tweet



