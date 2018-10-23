EFCC to kick off investigation of abandoned projects across Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has dispatched teams of operatives to investigate abandoned projects across the country.

Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu explained that the move was to ensure that contractors complete these projects so that Nigerians can benefit from them.

He stated this in an interview with Newsmen in Gombe on Monday.

Speaking with leaders of civil society organisations, religious and traditional rulers, and business owners, in Gombe, Ibrahim Magu explained that some of the strategies his commission is employing to achieve its mandate.

The EFCC boss therefore called on Nigerians to identify such projects in their respective areas and report to the commission, for necessary action.

