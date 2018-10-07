Ekiti Bishop tasks Nigerians on thanksgiving

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye has advised Nigerians to always appreciate God in every situation they find themselves. Bishop Ajakaye gave the advice at a special thanksgiving service to mark the 60th birthday of Mrs. Helen Ayoola, wife of the General Manager of Adaba FM, Akure, Sir Martins Ayoola, at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church,

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Ayodeji Moradeyo covered the service and the reception programme and reports that it was celebration galore for family members of Lady Helen Ayoola, as they gathered at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church, Ado-Ekiti, for the

Thanksgiving service to mark her 60th birthday. They were joined in the special thanksgiving service by friends and well wishers.

In his sermon, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye urged Nigerians to always appreciate God in every situation they found themselves. Bishop Ajakaye described Lady Ayoola as a righteous woman and caring wife.

Guests were later treated to sumptuous entertainment at the well-attended reception.

For the celebrator, clocking the age of 60 , is a blessing from God.

The husband of the celebrator, Sir Martins Ayoola, who is the General Manager of Adaba FM, a privately owned radio station based in Akure, thanked God on behalf of his wife.

High point of the event was the cutting of the birthday cake by lady Helen Ayoola.

