Home News El-Rufai relaxes curfew on Kaduna metropolis, environs
El-Rufai relaxes curfew on Kaduna metropolis, environs
News
Nigeria
0

El-Rufai relaxes curfew on Kaduna metropolis, environs

0
0
now viewing

El-Rufai relaxes curfew on Kaduna metropolis, environs

now playing

Three killed as Soldiers, Shi'ites clash in Abuja

now playing

Be lenient with my daughter, Leah Sharibu's father begs Boko Haram

now playing

Gunmen kidnap six Catholic nuns in Delta

now playing

Kaduna govt confirms arrest of 32 persons, relaxes curfew in Kachia

now playing

79 paries submit names of presidential candidates to INEC

Image result for El-Rufai relaxes curfew in Kaduna metropolis, environsThe Kaduna State government has relaxed the curfew in Kaduna metropolis and environs following the return of peace to the affected areas.Authorities said residents can move around today till 5pm but starting Monday 29th October, residents are free to move from 6am to 5pm.

Markets and banks are expected to reopen but nighttime curfew however remains.

The government, in a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, the curfew is relaxed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, starting from October 29.

“Residents of Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, and Kateri now join the people of Kachi in having free movement during daytime hours.

“Banks and markets are expected to reopen and deliver services as usual. The Kaduna State Government has also requested the airlines and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to promptly resume normal services to Kaduna.

” Nighttime curfew hours will continue to be enforced from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice,” Mr Aruwan said.

The Kaduna State Government urges residents to remain peaceful, law-abiding and vigilant.

Related Posts

Three killed as Soldiers, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

TVCN 0

Be lenient with my daughter, Leah Sharibu’s father begs Boko Haram

TVCN 0

Gunmen kidnap six Catholic nuns in Delta

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies