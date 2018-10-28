El-Rufai relaxes curfew on Kaduna metropolis, environs

The Kaduna State government has relaxed the curfew in Kaduna metropolis and environs following the return of peace to the affected areas.Authorities said residents can move around today till 5pm but starting Monday 29th October, residents are free to move from 6am to 5pm.

Markets and banks are expected to reopen but nighttime curfew however remains.

The government, in a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, the curfew is relaxed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, starting from October 29.

“Residents of Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, and Kateri now join the people of Kachi in having free movement during daytime hours.

“Banks and markets are expected to reopen and deliver services as usual. The Kaduna State Government has also requested the airlines and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to promptly resume normal services to Kaduna.

” Nighttime curfew hours will continue to be enforced from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice,” Mr Aruwan said.

The Kaduna State Government urges residents to remain peaceful, law-abiding and vigilant.

Share this: Tweet



