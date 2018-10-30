Elina Svitolina claims career’s biggest tittle in WTA finals

Elina Svitolina beat Sloane Stephens to claim the biggest title of her career at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

The first Ukrainian to be crowned champion, Svitolina recovered from a difficult start to win 3-6 6-2 6-2.

Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, controlled the first set but Svitolina broke three times in the second.

The 24-year-old repeated the feat in the decider to become the first player to go unbeaten at the tournament since Serena Williams in 2013.

Svitolina’s triumph was her 13th victory in 15 finals.

