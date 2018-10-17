English FA charge Jose Mourinho over improper comments on Newcastle

The English FA has charged Jose Mourinho over comments he made in Portuguese to a television camera after Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United on the 6th of October.

It is alleged the 55-year-old used “abusive, insulting or improper language” following United’s 3-2 comeback win at Old Trafford.

He has until 6pm on Friday to respond to the FA charge.

Mourinho had been under pressure amid reports he would be sacked.

His side had been 2-nil down at half-time of the Premier League game, against a winless Newcastle, but they rallied in the final 20 minutes to win with goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez.

