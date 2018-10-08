English Premier League: Arsenal beat Fulham, moves into top 4

Arsenal made it nine wins in a row in all competitions, in an emphatic fashion, while putting on a stylish display, in a 5-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday.

Alexander Lacazette finished superbly in the 29th minute, to break the deadlock, before Andre Schurrle levelled things up on the stroke of half-time.

The in-form Lacazette restored the visitor’s lead, four minutes into the second half, before Ramsey flicked home Arsenal’s third in the 67th minute, 38 seconds after coming off the bench, before a double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 5-1, in favour of the gunners.

Chelsea extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, by comfortably beating Southampton at St Mary’s.

Eden Hazard opened the scoring for the Blues, English midfielder Ross Barkley added their second, tapping in Olivier Giroud’s acrobatic cross, before substitute Alvaro Morata netted a third, chipping over oncoming home goalkeeper, Alex McCarthy.

Defeat for Mark Hughes’ side means they remain in 16th position and their run without a win against the Premier League’s ‘big six’, is extended to 26 games.

Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty, as Liverpool and Manchester City fought out a goalless draw at Anfield.

In a game which rarely lived up to the pre-match hype, the Reds started brightly as Mohamed Salah shot wide.

It was late drama, when Virgil van Dijk brought down Leroy Sane, with a few minutes to play.

Algeria international Mahrez blazed the resulting spot kick over, but City will still go into the international break, on top of the Premier League table.

