Enyimba coach confident of victory over Raja Casablanca in CAF semi finals
Enyimba coach confident of victory over Raja Casablanca in CAF semi finals

Coach of two-time African champions, Enyimba Aba, Usman Abdullah has assured of his team’s readiness to face Moroccan opponents, Raja Casablanca in the semi final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba will play Raja in the first leg of their semi final in Aba on Wednesday Oct. 3

Having kept their hosts in the dark, the Moroccan side seem to have sneaked into Nigeria on Monday along with the Referees for the match.

Enyimba have complained to the Confederation of African Football over the non disclosure of arrival details of their opponents.

Raja defeated Democratic Republic of Congo side, CARRA Sports Brazaville 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter finals.

But Coach Abdullah is confident the Peoples Elephant who last defeated the Moroccans over two legs in the 2011 will eliminate Raja again.

