CAF Cup: Enyimba confident of beating Casablanca after 1st leg

Enyimba midfielder, Dare Ojo has apologised to the club’s fans after a disappointing home loss to Raja Casablanca in the first leg of their CAF Confederation cup semi-final clash on Wednesday.

Dare said the team lost to a better side on the day, but believes the People’s Elephants can still turn things around in the return leg on October 24th in Casablanca.

Raja held out for a 1-nil win having gone ahead 3 minutes into the 2nd half, which also saw Enyimba miss a penalty in the 66th minute.

The defensive midfielder said the 2-time African champions would give their very best in the 2nd leg in Morocco to qualify for the Final.

Share this: Tweet



