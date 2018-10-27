Eradicating polio: Nigerians advised to be involved in the fight

Nigerians have been advised to get involved in the fight to kick polio completely out of Nigeria and not leave the battle to the government alone.

The admonishment was given at a sensitization walk tagged ‘Kick Polio Patapata’ organised by the Rotary Club of Omole Golden.

President of the Club, Ibironke Alaba said the walk is a way of increasing awareness on the eradication efforts and also to promote routine immunization, which is one of the core objectives of Rotary International.

Participants covered streets and roads in Ogba and Omole communities in Lagos, talking to residents on the urgent need to finally kick polio out of Nigeria.

