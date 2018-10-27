Home Health Eradicating polio: Nigerians advised to be involved in the fight
Eradicating polio: Nigerians advised to be involved in the fight
Eradicating polio: Nigerians advised to be involved in the fight

Eradicating polio: Nigerians advised to be involved in the fight

2019 Elections: INEC unfolds schedule for polls

Leah's Abdution: Parents appeal to terrorists to treat daughter with leniency

VP Osinbajo officially opens 2018 edition of Ake Arts & Book festival in Lagos

Missing General: Four wanted suspects report to the police

18 killed as army truck collides with minibus in Ethiopia

Nigerians have been advised to get involved in the fight to kick polio completely out of Nigeria and not leave the battle to the government alone.

The admonishment was given at a sensitization walk tagged ‘Kick Polio Patapata’ organised by the Rotary Club of Omole Golden.

President of the Club, Ibironke Alaba said the walk is a way of increasing awareness on the eradication efforts and also to promote routine immunization, which is one of the core objectives of Rotary International.

Participants covered streets and roads in Ogba and Omole communities in Lagos, talking to residents on the urgent need to finally kick polio out of Nigeria.

