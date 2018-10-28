Erdogan shares Khashoggi case with leaders at four-way summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shared details of the case of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in bilateral talks, during a four-way summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany.

Speaking at a joint news conference following a summit in Istanbul, Erdogan said Saudi Arabia needed to reveal who sent the 18 people believed to be responsible for Khashoggi’s killing, to Turkey .

He also added that Turkey valued the conclusion of discussions between Turkish and Saudi prosecutors.

Share this: Tweet



