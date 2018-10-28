Home International Erdogan shares Khashoggi case with leaders at four-way summit
Erdogan shares Khashoggi case with leaders at four-way summit
Erdogan shares Khashoggi case with leaders at four-way summit

Erdogan shares Khashoggi case with leaders at four-way summit

Image result for Erdogan shares Journalist Khashoggi's case in bilateral talksTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan shared details of the case of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in bilateral talks, during a four-way summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany.

Speaking at a joint news conference following a summit in Istanbul, Erdogan said Saudi Arabia needed to reveal who sent the 18 people believed to be responsible for Khashoggi’s killing, to Turkey .

He also added that Turkey valued the conclusion of discussions between Turkish and Saudi prosecutors.

