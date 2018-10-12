Estate Surveyors call on FG to ensure proper clean-up of Ogoniland

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers have called on the Federal Government to ensure that a proper clean-up of Ogoniland is done to avoid land stigmatization.

Mr Roland Abonta, who is the National President of the Institution said this during seminar organised by the body in Port Harcourt on Thursday with its theme:’Continuing professional development’

Abonta reasoned that if those contracted to do the job failed to properly clean Ogoniland, investors would stay away from the area, adding that the situation would not improve the economy of the Ogoni people.

Abonta pointed out that a clean-up done without embracing global standards would be retrogressive and added that business would be taken away from the area.

Abonta stated, “The institution is concerned about the Ogoni clean-up. If the clean-up of Ogoniland is not properly done, it will lead to land stigmatisation, which will affect business and economic activities in the area.

“That is why we are calling on stakeholders, including the Federal Government, to watch closely and ensure that a proper job is done in the clean-up of Ogoniland.”

Abonta also highlighted the need for the National Assembly to immediately remove the 1978 Land Use Act from the Constitution.

He argued that the rigidity of the Act remained an encumbrance for professionals, who were interested in meeting up with the dynamics of the economy and environmental needs.

Explaining that it was necessary for the Land Use Act to stand on its own, the president of NIESV stated that the review of the Act was long overdue.

