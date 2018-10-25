Home International Ex-French President Sarkozy loses latest court appeal over campaign funds
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has lost an appeal against an earlier decision to send him to trial over charges of illegal campaign financing, in a case known as the “Bygmalion” affair.

A Paris court said on Thursday that it had rejected Sarkozy’s appeal.

The Bygmalion affair centers on claims that Sarkozy’s party, then known as the UMP, connived with a friendly PR company to hide the true cost of his 2012 presidential election campaign.

France sets limits on campaign spending, and it is alleged the firm Bygmalion invoiced Sarkozy’s party rather than the campaign, allowing the UMP to spend almost double the amount permitted.

Sarkozy denies charges of wrongdoing.

