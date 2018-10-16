Executive order: Plaintiffs file appeal seeking restraint of order 6

The joint Plaintiffs for APP and AA, in the judicial battle over the legality of the Presidential Executive Order 6, have filed a notice of appeal against the judgement Of the Federal High Court.

They are urging the court to set aside the judgement delivered by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on October 11.

The judge had upheld the constitutionality of the Order signed by the President, which allows for the interim seizure of assets linked to investigation, ongoing criminal trials and other related offences.

