FAFI, Goldcoast foundation donate food, drugs to Bayelsa flood victims

Five wards in Kolokuma/Opokuma Council Area in Bayelsa have received food and medical supplies to mitigate the effect of flooding on the displaced persons.The donors, Wisdom Fafi and the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation say their donations should be complemented by others to make life more meaningful for the people.

These are not happy times for the people of kolokuma/Opokuma Council Area, particularly Constituency Two.

The former caretaker chairman Wisdom Fafi and the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation have struck a partnership to provide food and drugs to cater to the welfare of the displaced persons in the Area.

Despite the provision of food, drugs and other relief materials, the flood victims also received free medical treatment to avert disease outbreak in camps.

Kolokuma/Opokuma constituency Two comprises Wards 7, Sabagreia ward 9, Okoloba Ward 10,and Igbedi Ward 11.

