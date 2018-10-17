Home News Fayemi appoints SSG, CoS, CPS
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Fayemi appoints SSG, CoS, CPS

0
0

Fayemi appoints SSG, CoS, CPS

now playing

Fayemi promises to return payment of N5,000 stipend to elderly

now playing

Fayemi sworn-in as Ekiti governor for second term

now playing

Rwanda keeps wages below 18% of budget

now playing

Fayemi names 37-member inauguration committee

now playing

Ekiti not owing N117bn, Fayemi preparing excuses for impending failure

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has announced his first set of appointments.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the governor named Abiodun Oyebanji as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Fayemi also named Biodun Omoleye as Chief of Staff to the Governor, and Yinka Oyebode as Chief Press Secretary.

Oyebanji, a former University lecturer, had previously served as Chief of Staff during the administration of Otunba Niyi Adebayo, and was Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning during Fayemi’s first term.

Omoleye, a former University administrator and former Chairman of Ijero Local Government, had also served as Special Adviser in the Governor’s Office.

Oyebode, a seasoned journalist served as Chief Press Secretary to the Governor during Fayemi’s first term. He later served as Special Adviser on Media to him when he was Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

Related Posts

Fayemi promises to return payment of N5,000 stipend to elderly

TVCN 0

Fayemi sworn-in as Ekiti governor for second term

TVCN 0

Rwanda keeps wages below 18% of budget

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies