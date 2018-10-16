Home #EkitiVotes Fayemi promises to return payment N5,000 social security to elderly
Fayemi promises to return payment N5,000 social security to elderly
Fayemi promises to return payment N5,000 social security to elderly

Fayemi promises to return payment N5,000 social security to elderly

Image result for Fayemi promises to return social security to elderly, equip hospitalsThe newly inaugurated governor of Ekti state, Kayode Fayemi has promised to return the payment of N5,000 monthly stipend to the elderly across the state.

Fayemi who said the money will be paid to every qualified senior citizen in the state without party consideration, also promised to re-equip hospitals across the state to  improve the healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

He disclosed this on Tuesday while delivering his inaugural speech at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium (Ekiti Parapo Pavilion)  in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The new governor said his administration will be committed to programmes that will alleviate the sufferings of the  people within the shortest period of time. He promised to improve on health facilities and the welfare of the health workers and other workers across the state.

Fayemi added that he was ready to transform the state in the areas of agriculture, tourism, infrastructure and education.

He noted that quality health care is important to the people especially the aged and called on residents to join hands with him in achieving the goal. Fayemi emphasised that he is ready to reclaim the state to achieve greater heights.

Fayemi who is a former Minister of Solid Mineral and Development was elected as the governor of the state on July 15, 2018, after defeating his opponent, Fayose’s Deputy and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Professor Kolapo Olusola, and over 30 others in a keenly contested election.

He was victorious in 11 out of the 16 local government areas of the state, polling 197,459 votes, and edging out his closest rival Olusola who got 178,121 votes by 19,338 votes.

 

