FG fixes Dec 31 for final review of DISCOs’ performance

Image result for FG to review performance of DISCOsThe Federal Government has announced December 31, 2019, as date for final performance review of the privatised electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs.

Director-General of BPE, Alex Okoh, said the five-year performance agreement for all DISCOs with the exception of Kaduna DISCO, became effective on January 1, 2015.

The bureau assure the public that the relevant agencies of government are conducting a periodic review of the performance of the DISCOs under the management of the core investors, with a view to evaluating the achievement of the terms of covenants agreed with the Federal Government

