Electricity Supply: FG inaugurates 1.5MW independent power project in Lagos

The federal government has inaugurated a 1.5 megawatts independent power project at the popular Sura market in Lagos state.

The private sector project was developed under the federal government energizing economics initiative being implemented by the rural electrification agency.

Over the years, the issue of power generation has been one of Nigeria’s biggest challenges.

Since the advent of the fourth republic in 1999, power has been in the front burner without an end to the problem.

But in the midst of this darkness, the Buhari administration has shown more commitment to alleviating the suffering of small business owners across the country with the inauguration of 1.5 megawatts independent power project at Sura market in Lagos.

The Sura shopping complex IPP was executed under the federal government’s energizing economic initiative being implemented by the rural electrification agency.

According to the rural electrification agency, the initiative has already launched three pilot projects to power 50,000 shops in Sabon Gari market in kano state, Ariaria market Abia state and Sura Shopping complex in Lagos.

With this development more than 700 generating sets in the market have been discarded thus reducing harmful green house emissions and noise pollution.

Share this: Tweet



