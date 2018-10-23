FG promises to resolve leadership tussle rocking NHIS

The Federal government has said it will take appropriate steps to restore peace at the national health insurance scheme after a protest broke out on Monday over the resumption of Executive Secretary, Usman Yusuf.

The health insurance provider was thrown into a fresh crisis on Monday when the NHIS boss ignored his indefinite suspension by the governing council of the agency and stormed the office with Police men.

Workers who were protesting against his resumption were tear-gassed and harassed by the police at the entrance of the headquaters

Yusuf’s suspension was announced by the council on Thursday to allow a panel the council set up probe allegations of misconduct and fraud against him.

Share this: Tweet



