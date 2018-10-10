FG proposes N24,000 as new minimum wage

The Federal Government has proposed the sum of N24,000 as new minimum wage for the Nigerian worker, N6,000 more than the present minimum pay.

But labour unions said cannot guarantee decent living.

Labour and Employment minister, Chris Ngige told journalists after weekly Federal Executive Council that the decision was taken after consultations with state governors, who proposed 20,000 naira. He said consultations are still on.

He also shut down Labour Congress president Ayuba Wabba’s claim that a tri-partite committee discussing the minimum wage agreed to make it N30,000.

