FG takes MSMEs development initiative to Kaduna State

The federal government has taken its National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development initiative to Kaduna state.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the launch on Thursday Oct.4 in Kaduna State said the goal is to work with state government to support medium and small scale businesses for national growth.

This launch according to the federal government is in continuation of its plan for economic growth to assist small businesses.

Professor Osinbajo said they are a government that is concerned about the millions of traders at the bottom of the pyramid who had hitherto been ignored.

Osinbajo added;

“The Federal Government is making a difference in the lives of the people including small business owners across the country through its social investment programme and other initiatives.

“This administration will continue to do more in the lives of the people by making sure that no one is left behind.”

Osinbajo explained what the MSME clinics are all about, saying;

“The National MSME Clinic brings government closer to the people by assembling in the same place, all regulatory agencies whose work impact on small businesses for easy access.

“It provides a platform or a one-stop-shop where all small businesses can bring their business-related challenges for quick interventions instead of moving from one agency to another.”

The Vice President commended the Kaduna State Government for its various life changing initiatives geared toward improving the livelihood of the people.

He said;

“There is no doubt that in the past three years, Kaduna State has experienced its most remarkable period of development, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, social development and entrepreneurship.

“I doubt if there is any other state that has attracted the attention of development partners as Kaduna State Government in the past few years.

“I want to assure you that the Federal Government is with you as you continue to reposition the state to greater height in proving the enabling environment for businesses to thrive”

Captains of industry and company representatives were on hand to tell the stories of their enterprises.

