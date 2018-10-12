Home News Africa FIFA cancels Ghana/S’Leone tie over corruption allegation
FIFA cancels Ghana/S’Leone tie over corruption allegation
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Sierra Leone and Ghana in Kumasi will no longer hold.This follows the failure of the Sierra Leone Football Association, SLFA, to secure the lifting of their FIFA suspension.

Sierra Leone authorities, who had petitioned FIFA to get the ban lifted, did not meet a Tuesday deadline to reinstate ousted President of the Football Association, Isha Johansen, who is accused of corruption by government officials.

The country’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Francis Kaifala, has slammed FIFA, calling the suspension of the country an attack on Sierra Leone’s sovereignty.

