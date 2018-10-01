Home News Five Ogun APC gov aspirants raise the alarm over death threats
Five Ogun APC gov aspirants raise the alarm over death threats
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Five Ogun APC gov aspirants raise the alarm over death threats

0
0
now viewing

Five Ogun APC gov aspirants raise the alarm over death threats

now playing

Dapo Abiodun declares intention for Ogun governorship seat

Ogun-State-2019-Jimi-Lawal-TVCNews
now playing

Ogun guber aspirant opposes proposed change in election sequence

now playing

FG, Ogun set to go hard on illegal miners

Bimbo-Ashiru-TVCNews
now playing

Amosun's commissioner Bimbo Ashiru joins Ogun State governorship race

now playing

Ogun govt says N400m loan unclaimed by SMEs

Five APC governorship aspirants in Ogun state have called on security agencies to address the alleged intimation, harassment, threat to life and kidnapping of Semiu Akintade at Olorunda ward in Abeokuta north local government area.

The aspirants, Sefiu Kaka, Bimbo Ashiru, Dapo Abiodun, Abayomi Hunyen and Jimi Lawal alleged that the breach of security is being perpetrated by Akeem Adeosun and Taoreed Fakanbi.

Reacting to the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, affirms that police will continue to be apolitical and ensure protection of lives and property.

Related Posts

Dapo Abiodun declares intention for Ogun governorship seat

TVCN 1
Ogun-State-2019-Jimi-Lawal-TVCNews

Ogun guber aspirant opposes proposed change in election sequence

TVCN 0

FG, Ogun set to go hard on illegal miners

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies