Flooding: Dickson orders closure of all schools in Bayelsa
Flooding: Dickson orders closure of all schools in Bayelsa

Image result for Dickson orders closure of all schools as floods sack Bayelsa communitiesBayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson has ordered the immediate closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state to avoid losing lives to flooding.

According to the governor, the decision was taken after the state’s Security and Executive Councils recommended it.

The state is now distributing food and relief materials to flooded communities, and the people have been urged to move to designated higher grounds, as Ovieteme George reports.

Communities of Bayelsa State were flooded in 2012 and Six years later, natural hazard pose yet another threat to the communal welfare and existence of the people.

Governor Seriake Dickson has been a visiting affected communities, including his hometown Toru-Orua also witnessing rising flood waters. He called for Federal Government support and declaration of emergency in the state.

The Bayelsa Executive Council has directed the Ministry Of Health to set up an Emergency Response Unit to monitor and to prevent the outbreak of cholera and other waterborne diseases as a result of flooding.

