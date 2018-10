The European Union has mobilised 1million Euros to address the humanitarian crisis in Anambra, Delta and Kogi arising from the flood disaster in these States.

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria Ketil Karlsen made this known at a joint press briefing with the National Emergency Management Agency in Abuja.

Karlsen also disclosed that the Commission will release the funds to NEMA and provide technical expertise in the areas of forecasts and scenario planning.

