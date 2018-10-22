Fmr CJN, Idris Kutigi (1939-2018) dies in London

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Idris Kutigi, is dead.

Kutigi died in a London hospital in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. the 21st after a brief illness.

His eldest son, Sani Kutigi, who confirmed the death in a telephone interview says the family is making arrangements to transport his remains back to Nigeria for burial.

The Late Kutigi was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1992 and was the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2007 to 2009 and after retirement he was made the chairman of the Constitutional Conference set up by the then Jonathan administration in 2014.

the late Chief Justice was born on 31st December 1939 in Kutigi, Lavun local government of Niger State.

