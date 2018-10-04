Home International Fmr president, Zuma fired me for not approving $100B nuclear contract- Nene
Fmr president, Zuma fired me for not approving $100B nuclear contract- Nene
International
World News
0

Fmr president, Zuma fired me for not approving $100B nuclear contract- Nene

0
0
now viewing

Fmr president, Zuma fired me for not approving $100B nuclear contract- Nene

now playing

South Africa's Zuma fired me for blocking Russian nuclear power deal - Minister

now playing

34-year old South African actress commits suicide

now playing

Little chance of downgrade for South Africa: Moody's

now playing

MTF commits to growing and developing Africa's creative industry

now playing

South Africa enters recession after GDP declines for a second quarter

South Africa’s Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has said he was relieved of his position by former South African president jacob Zuma for refusing to approve a $100 billion nuclear power deal with Russia in 2015.

Nene disclosed this while siting before a judicial corruption inquiry on Wednesday Oct. 3

Nene is the highest profile figure to give evidence at a probe into alleged influence-peddling by the Gupta family, friends of Zuma, who are accused of using their relationship with the former leader to unduly win state contracts.

Zuma has repeatedly denied accusations by his opponents that he pushed for a deal with President Vladimir Putin at a BRICS summit for Russia to build a fleet of nuclear power Opposition politicians and local investigative journalists say the proposed deal – which would have been the biggest state contract in South Africa’s history – would have included huge kickbacks for Zuma and the Gupta family.

The Indian-born brothers – Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh – have been accused of using their ties with Zuma to siphon off billions of rand in state funds and of inappropriately influencing cabinet appointments.

They left South Africa earlier this year around the time Zuma resigned under pressure from his own party and the authorities are seeking their return to face prosecution.

Nene, in the first public account of the nuclear negotiations, said Zuma became hostile toward him at a meeting at the summit when he refused to sign a guarantee letter Zuma wanted to present to Putin while in Russia.

“It was a very tense meeting that ended with us just being instructed by the president to go and find a solution, which we didn’t find,” Nene said.

Related Posts

South Africa’s Zuma fired me for blocking Russian nuclear power deal – Minister

TVCN 0

34-year old South African actress commits suicide

TVCN 0

Little chance of downgrade for South Africa: Moody’s

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies