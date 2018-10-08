Foremost comedian, Baba Sala is dead

The ace comedian and the Apostle of Gospel, senior Elder apostle Moses Olaiya Adejumo, MON, JP, is dead.

A statement by his Media aid , prince Isaac Haastrup indicates that baba Sala passed on around 10 pm yesterday on Sunday

Baba Sala was the minister in charge of the sacred cherubim and seraphim church, Idasa Number 1 model parish and council district headquarters until his death.

His body has been deposited at Wesley guild hospital, Ilesa.

Baba Sala is survived by children, grand children and great grandchildren.

