Home Entertainment Foremost comedian, Baba Sala is dead
Foremost comedian, Baba Sala is dead
Entertainment
News
Nigeria
0

Foremost comedian, Baba Sala is dead

0
0
now viewing

Foremost comedian, Baba Sala is dead

now playing

Buhari reacts to emergence of Atiku as PDP Presidential candidate

now playing

Nigerian ex-minister and Chibok girls champion to run for president

now playing

Nigeria could reduce demands in MTN dispute - CBN Governor

now playing

The Nation Newspaper, TVC to organise two-day Conflict Resolution Summit

now playing

Atiku promises to work with other PDP presidential aspirants

The ace comedian and the Apostle of Gospel, senior Elder apostle Moses Olaiya Adejumo, MON, JP, is dead.

A statement by his Media aid , prince Isaac Haastrup indicates that baba Sala passed on around 10 pm yesterday on Sunday

Baba Sala was the minister in charge of the sacred cherubim and seraphim church, Idasa Number 1 model parish and council district headquarters until his death.

His body has been deposited at Wesley guild hospital, Ilesa.

Baba Sala is survived by children, grand children and great grandchildren.

Related Posts

Buhari reacts to emergence of Atiku as PDP Presidential candidate

TVCN 0

Nigerian ex-minister and Chibok girls champion to run for president

TVCN 0

Nigeria could reduce demands in MTN dispute – CBN Governor

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies