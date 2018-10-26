Home Business Forex policy on 41 items to stimulate economy – CBN
Forex policy on 41 items to stimulate economy – CBN
Business
0

Forex policy on 41 items to stimulate economy – CBN

0
0
now viewing

Forex policy on 41 items to stimulate economy – CBN

now playing

CBN to intensify forex restriction, sanction naira abusers

now playing

CBN forex interventions hit $963m in August-Report

now playing

CBN injects $210m into Forex market

now playing

CBN reports straight decline in External Reserve

now playing

CBN injects $210m into forex market

Image result for Forex policy on 41 items to stimulate economy - CBNThe Central Bank of Nigeria said its decision to restrict access to foreign exchange official window for the importation of 41 items will benefit the country’s economy.

The CBN Governor,Godwin Emefile disclosed this at a Seminar for financial journalists in Kogi state, with the theme: “Monetary Policy Implementation amidst Global Economic Protectionism”.

Emefiele said the decision is to reverse the challenges of dwindling reserves and others that confront the nation.

He noted that the policy will stimulate the domestic economy to boost production and protect local industries from undue foreign competition.

Related Posts

CBN to intensify forex restriction, sanction naira abusers

TVCN 0

CBN forex interventions hit $963m in August-Report

TVCN 0

CBN injects $210m into Forex market

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies