Forex policy on 41 items to stimulate economy – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria said its decision to restrict access to foreign exchange official window for the importation of 41 items will benefit the country’s economy.

The CBN Governor,Godwin Emefile disclosed this at a Seminar for financial journalists in Kogi state, with the theme: “Monetary Policy Implementation amidst Global Economic Protectionism”.

Emefiele said the decision is to reverse the challenges of dwindling reserves and others that confront the nation.

He noted that the policy will stimulate the domestic economy to boost production and protect local industries from undue foreign competition.

