Home Formula 1 Formula One: Lewis Hamilton clinches fifth title of his career
Lewis Hamilton has won his fifth Formula One world championship – putting him second on the all-time list, behind legendary Michael Schumacher – the German having won seven.

The title puts Hamilton level with Argentinian legend Juan Manuel Fangio, who won five world championships in the 1950s.

The British driver needed just seven points at the Mexican Grand Prix to put him out of reach of title rival Sebastian Vettel with two races to spare.

Starting third, he immediately jumped past Daniel Ricciardo at the start but tyre issues saw both Mercedes cars struggle and Hamilton dropped back to finish fourth – enough to earn 12 points.

The first to congratulate Hamilton was actor Will Smith, who said over the team radio: “That’s how I taught you, that’s how you do it, that’s how you drive.”

The Briton then set about performing the now-customary doughnuts on the track to the delight of the crowd.

