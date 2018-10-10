Four dead as migrant boat sinks off Turkey western coast

A boat carrying illegal migrants has capsized off Turkey’s western coast leaving four people dead.

According to the coastguard on Wednesday, search efforts are continuing to find the remaining 30 people who were on board.

The discovery came after an Iraqi woman in wet clothes and wearing a life jacket sought help from the coastguard in Karaburun district in Izmir province.

She told the coastguard that the boat carrying her and 34 others began to sink shortly after beginning its journey and she managed to arrive on solid ground.

After launching a rescue operation, the coastguard found the bodies of four migrants, including two ashore and two in the water.

The other migrants’ nationalities were not given but Turkey hosts over three million Syrian refugees and up to 300,000 Iraqis.

The boat was thought to be on its way to Greece since Turkey is one of the transit countries used by those fleeing war and poverty to try and reach Europe.

The flow of refugees into Europe has slowed since the influx hit a peak in 2015 when over a million people landed in Greece from Turkey, mainly via boats.

