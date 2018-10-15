Home International France flash floods: At least 6 killed as rescue efforts continue
France flash floods: At least 6 killed as rescue efforts continue
International
World News
0

France flash floods: At least 6 killed as rescue efforts continue

0
0
now viewing

France flash floods: At least 6 killed as rescue efforts continue

At least six people have been killed in flash floods in the southwestern Aude district of France.
The prefect of Aude, Alain Thirion says about 250 firemen and 100 police were involved in the rescue effort.

Six helicopters were also scrambled to help rescue people from the roofs of their homes, but bad weather made operations difficult

Thirion added that the flash floods struck without warning and at least one victim was swept away by raging waters while sleeping.

Water levels are expected to rise as schools in the area are closed and residents asked to stay at home

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies