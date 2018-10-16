French legislators demand end of U.S blockade to Cuba

According to diplomatic sources, The France-Caribbean Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Senate have sent a letter to the President of the Senate and Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, to demand the end of the U.S. blockade against Cuba, diplomatic sources.

In the letter, signed by the president of the Group, Helene Conway-Mouret, the French parliamentarians stated that the United Nations has been calling for years the elimination of this economic, commercial and financial siege.

The text recalled that in 2017, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution, almost unanimously, in which the need to end the blockade is highlighted and calls on countries to refrain from promulgating and applying laws that do not conform to the obligations of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, which reaffirm the freedom of commerce and navigation.

The statement by the French legislators says that the ‘members of the Friendship Group regret the serious consequences of the blockade, which hinders the development of the country in all sectors of the economy and directly affects the welfare of the population.’

The France-Caribbean Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Senate, in the current legislature, was set up in December 2017 and is composed of 21 members, belonging to all political groups represented in the French Senate.

