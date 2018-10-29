FRSC advice applicants to use appropriate centres for Drivers’ licence

The FRSC Ogun state division have adviced applicants to go to appropriate centres to obtain the driver’s licence.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC,Mr Clement Oladele, gave the advice in an interview with the Newsmen on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

Oladele urged the public to desist from allowing their spouses or someone else to process the driver’s licence on their behalf.

He said that this practice had contributed to delay in collecting most driver’s licences.

Oladele noted that some applicants do not give correct information like their phone numbers.

“We send bulk SMS to applicants when their licences are ready but in a situation where they give wrong phone numbers, the text messages will not get to them,”

Oladele advised applicants to always contact the nearest centre for any change of information in order not to delay the collection of licence.

