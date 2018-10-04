Petrol laden tanker catches fire in Akure, destroys shops

Several vehicles and shops have been burnt after a petrol-laden trailer caught fire at Onyearugbulem junction along Ilesha-Owo in Akure, Ondo State.

This incident happened close to an NNPC standard station, which wasn’t affected.

A vehicle was said to have rammed into the trailer while attempting to cross from Araromi to Shagari estate.

It took about 45 minutes for fire fighters to get to the scene of the accident.

The people around demonstrated uncommon bravery as they were seen making frantic efforts to put out the fire.

